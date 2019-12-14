Mark Ingram steals the show, and mic, after Ravens beat Jets

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 12: Running back Mark Ingram #21 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WIAT) — The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Jets in dominating fashion Thursday night. The game was sweet if you’re a Ravens fan but the real treat was the postgame interview.

Erin Andrews interviewed both quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back and former Alabama star Mark Ingram.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Andrews discussed the fact that Jackson broke Michael Vick’s rushing record for a quarterback in a season early in the game. The focus then switched to Ingram’s love for the second-year player.

“I’ve been telling y’all since, I don’t know how many ago, that he’s the MVP frontrunner, but now I’m going to tell y’all he is the MVP,” Ingram said.

Jackson then got a chance to sing praises of Ingram on national television.

“[Ingram’s] a beast,” Jackson said. “He brings a lot of energy to the game and he makes everyone’s job a lot easier.”

Find someone who looks at you like @markingram21 looks at @Lj_era8 🤣💜 pic.twitter.com/H5ftnxYnvP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019

Andrews then hands her microphone over to Ingram to allow him to channel his inner sideline reporter.

The player-on-player interview included numerous nicknames for Jackson as well as a dance break from Ravens’ linebacker Matthew Judon.

Jackson finished the game with 212 passing yards, five touchdown passes and 86 yards rushing. Ingram had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.

Maybe Ingram has a job lined up once his football career is over!

