Mark Ingram steals the show, and mic, after Ravens beat Jets

BALTIMORE, Md. (WIAT) — The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Jets in dominating fashion Thursday night. The game was sweet if you’re a Ravens fan but the real treat was the postgame interview.
Erin Andrews interviewed both quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back and former Alabama star Mark Ingram.
Andrews discussed the fact that Jackson broke Michael Vick’s rushing record for a quarterback in a season early in the game. The focus then switched to Ingram’s love for the second-year player.
“I’ve been telling y’all since, I don’t know how many ago, that he’s the MVP frontrunner, but now I’m going to tell y’all he is the MVP,” Ingram said.
Jackson then got a chance to sing praises of Ingram on national television.
“[Ingram’s] a beast,” Jackson said. “He brings a lot of energy to the game and he makes everyone’s job a lot easier.”
Andrews then hands her microphone over to Ingram to allow him to channel his inner sideline reporter.
The player-on-player interview included numerous nicknames for Jackson as well as a dance break from Ravens’ linebacker Matthew Judon.
Jackson finished the game with 212 passing yards, five touchdown passes and 86 yards rushing. Ingram had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.
Maybe Ingram has a job lined up once his football career is over!
