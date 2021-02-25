Magic City Classic tickets will be virtual, offering a limited number of tickets at box office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets for the 2021 Magic City Classic are on sale and are mostly being sold virtually. However, there are a limited number of tickets being sold at the Legion Field box office.

Roll Tide? War Eagle? No way! It’s time for the matchup we’ve been waiting for: the Magic City Classic. The battle between the HBCU football powerhouses, Alabama A&M and Alabama State University, was scheduled for last October. Out of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was rescheduled for this upcoming April 17 at Legion Field. The pandemic has also changed the ticketing process, which will largely be virtual.

For those who have technical issues or who like to do business in person, a limited number of tickets are being sold at the box office.

“We definitely want to make sure that our seasoned members of the community are able to still have access to it and have support,” said Perren King, executive director of the Magic City Classic. “Not be locked out of an event they love and the teams they want to support.”

Tickets will be sold at Legion Field from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and on March 4 and 5.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Legion Field has announced there will be no tailgating, bands or parades this year.

You can purchase your tickets to the mid-April match up here.