The community is raving with excitement ahead of Saturday’s 81ST annual Magic City Classic.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The largest HBCU football game rivalry, ‘The Magic City Classic’ is staying in Birmingham.

Alabama A&M University announced Tuesday that it signed the Magic City Classic agreement with the city of Birmingham. That means the game will continue to be played at Legion Field for at least four more years.

The 82nd matchup between the Bulldogs and Hornets is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28. Alabama State won the matchup last year, 24-17.