Magic City Classic game moved to spring 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the announcement that schools in the Southwestern Athletic Conferences were postponing their football seasons this fall, it seemed there would be no Magic City Classic matchup.

However, the Magic City Classic committee has announced that the annual game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University will be held in the spring.

“We are excited about moving the game and festivities to the spring of 2021 and will work closely with the SWAC, the City of Birmingham, and our partners to determine a new date,” a tweet from the committee read.

We are excited about moving the game and festivities to the spring of 2021 and will work closely with the SWAC, the City of Birmingham, and our partners to determine a new date. #MCC pic.twitter.com/lRYi5g2QhK — Magic City Classic (@MagicCtClassic) July 21, 2020

First started in 1924, the Magic City Classic has been played at Legion Field every year since 1946 and remains one of the largest HBCU events in the country with thousands of people flocking to Birmingham for the game.

Over the years, celebrities like radio host Tom Joyner, Bootsy Collins and comedian Sinbad have attended the game and preceding parade.

As of 2019, Alabama A&M leads the rivalry with 42–39–3.

