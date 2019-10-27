LSU overtakes Alabama for No. 1 in AP Poll

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. LSU won 42-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closest votes ever.

Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama.

No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since Dec. 3, 1979.

AP Top 25

1. LSU (17) 8-0

2. Alabama (21) 8-0

3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0

4. Clemson (7) 8-0

5. Penn St. 8-0

6. Florida 7-1

7. Oregon 7-1

8. Georgia 6-1

9. Utah 7-1

10. Oklahoma 7-1

11. Auburn 6-2

12. Baylor 7-0

13. Minnesota 8-0

14. Michigan 6-2

15. SMU 8-0

16. Notre Dame 5-2

17. Cincinnati 6-1

18. Wisconsin 6-2

19. Iowa 6-2

20. Appalachian St. 7-0

21. Boise St. 6-1

22. Kansas St. 5-2

23. Wake Forest 6-1

24. Memphis 7-1

25. San Diego St. 7-1

Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes.

The Alabama-LSU game is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, but the top of the rankings should be locked until then. LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State are all off next week, and Clemson is tuning up against Wofford.

Oklahoma became the third top-six team in the past three weeks to lose to an unranked team, falling at Kansas State and dropping five spots to No. 10.

POLL POINTS

There was a lot going on at the top of the rankings this week.

This is the second time this season that the No. 1 team won but dropped out of the top spot. Preseason No. 1 Clemson was the first, back in late September.

The last time the No. 1 team did not receive the most first-place votes was Nov. 30, 2014, when No. 2 Florida State had 29 and No. 1 Alabama had 25.

GAMES OF THE CENTURY

Barring some weirdness with the voters next week, Alabama-LSU will be the 26th 1 vs. 2 regular-season game, including conference championship games. The No. 1 team is 15-8-2, including LSU’s 9-6 victory at Alabama in 2011, the last time that 1 and 2 met in the regular season.

The advent of the Bowl Championship Series in 1998, and then later the College Football Playoff, created frequent 1-2 matchups during bowl season. Overall, No. 1 is 28-21-2. After LSU and Alabama played as 1 and 2 in the regular season, they had a rematch in the BCS Championship Game in January 2012 that was won by the Crimson Tide.