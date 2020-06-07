Love conquers all at 1,000 Guineas

Ryan Moore riding Love on their way to winning the 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse, in Newmarket, England, Sunday June 7, 2020. Jockey Ryan Moore rode Love to a dominant victory at the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, giving trainer Aidan O’Brien a fourth win in five years at the British Classic mile race. (Alan Crowhurst/PA via AP)

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — Jockey Ryan Moore rode Love to a dominant victory at the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, giving trainer Aidan O’Brien a fourth win in five years at the British Classic mile race.

The 4-1 shot pulled away in the final furlong to finish more than four lengths ahead of 12-1 Cloak of Spirits, with 11-4 favorite Quadrilateral — the daughter of Frankel and ridden by 20-year-old Jason Watson — just behind in third.

Cloak of Spirits led from the start and past halfway in the race for 3-year old fillies, but Moore timed his attack perfectly from the center of the pack and Love streaked clear.

“We’re delighted with her. She was doing everything right all through the winter and the spring,” the Irish trainer O’Brien said. “She’s a lovely filly. We always thought she would get much further than a mile.”

It was the second straight upset at Newmarket, after Kameko upset heavy favorite Pinatubo to win the 2,000 Guineas in a record time on Saturday, giving jockey Oisin Murphy his first Classic.

By contrast, O’Brien has won the 1,000 Guineas six times and 36 British Classics.

He could have turned a good weekend into a great one with 37, but Wichita finished second by half a neck to Kameko on Saturday.

____

