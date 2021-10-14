WATCH: Gene Hallman talks possibility of USFL coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham may soon be the next bubble city for a professional sports league, but time will tell if this will become a reality.

Gene Hallman, President and CEO of Bruno Event Team, has been working in the sports industry for decades and even has been following the news surrounding the possibility of the United State Football League coming back to the magic city. But, this time is different than the 1980’s USFL. This is not relaunch of USFL, but a new league after receiving the trademark licensing from the original league.

Back in June, the United States Football League announced its return in 2022, Birmingham City Council President William Parker has been trying to bring a team back to the Magic City since the news broke.

After the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority announced they were discussing a deal to host the comeback of the United States Football League on Monday, city leaders are hopeful it goes through and boost the economy.

Hallman said if the league and the stadiums come to an agreement on hosting these games, that will place Birmingham steps away from closing this deal. From moving front offices to the magic city and having all the USFL teams and games here, will be very beneficial for the Birmingham-area.

