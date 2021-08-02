WATCH: Birmingham Squadron Tip-off Luncheon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Squadron announced the official launch of the NBA G League franchise with a special luncheon Monday, hosted by the Samford University Center for Sports Analytics.

The Squadron Tip-Off Luncheon featured the introduction of Squadron Head Coach Ryan Pannone and Associate Head Coach T.J. Saint, as well as rema­rks from Samford University President Beck A. Taylor, Squadron General Manager of Business Operations David Lane and Squadron Director of Sales Philicia Douglas and Samford University Center for Sports Analytics Executive Director Darin White.