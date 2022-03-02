BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Major League Baseball has decided to cancel at least the first two series for each team this upcoming season as owners and the players’ association failed to reach an agreement on a long-running labor dispute.

That may mean no professional baseball until the middle of April at the earliest and the season may not happen at all as it did in 1994.

While that is enough to scare baseball fans everywhere, the Birmingham Barons are trying to ease everyone’s nerves by announcing they will still be playing ball in 2022.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Barons said the club will continue to plan for opening day as well as the rest of the season. The Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, said that the team’s operations will be unaffected by the lockout in the MLB.

Birmingham opens the season at Regions Field against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.