10 Hewitt-Trussville athletes sign letters of intent

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Ten Hewitt-Trussville athletes in six different sports signed letters of intent Wednesday.

One of the four baseball players who signed Wednesday is headed to one of the most prestigious programs in the country. Michael Fowler signed his letter of intent with LSU, committing to pitch for the team with the second-most national championships of any program in the nation.

Fowler powered the Huskies to the state championship series last spring. He is ranked as a top-ten prospect from Alabama in the Class of 2020.

Jordan Lynn became the first female football player in Huskies’ history this fall. She committed to play soccer at Mercer Wednesday.

