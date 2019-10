COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WIAT) — If you spend any time in College Station, Texas, you’ll likely hear Texas A&M fans say “Gig ‘Em.”

Now, we normally don’t really care about the obscure chants and gestures of other SEC schools, but this week, the “‘Em” in “Gig ‘Em” is the Auburn Tigers as they play against the Aggies Saturday.

We ask the hard hitting questions here at CBS 42, so we tried to find out what in the world “Gig ‘Em” means.