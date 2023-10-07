SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jay Stanton rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Samford defeated Wofford 31-10 on Saturday.

Stanton’s scores came on runs of 1 and 9 yards as the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 Southern Conference) built a 24-3 halftime lead. Damonta Witherspoon’s 1-yard run finished a 15-play, 97-yard drive for a 31-3 lead late in the third quarter.

Ryan Ingram scored Wofford’s only touchdown, his 2-yard run making it 31-10 with under six minutes left in the game.

Witherspoon finished with 95 yards rushing as he and Stanton combined for all but 6 of Samford’s 205 yards on the ground. Michael Hiers completed 30 of 42 passes for 239 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception.

Wofford (0-6, 0-3) was held to 251 yards, with Pauly Seeley throwing for 114 yards and J.T. Smith Jr. running for 67.

It was Samford’s ninth consecutive win in the series.

