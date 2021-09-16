Samford to name football field after Bobby Bowden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University has announced it will be naming the football field at F. Page Seibert Stadium after former player and head coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden, a Birmingham native, passed away Aug. 8 in his home in Florida. He was 91.

On September 25th, we will officially name the field in Seibert Stadium as Bobby Bowden Field at halftime of @SamfordFootball's home game against ETSU.



Please join us as we honor Coach Bowden and his legacy.



📰 https://t.co/EfRc7MghAb#BobbyBowden#AllForSAMford pic.twitter.com/2k3likZGuF — Samford Sports (@SamfordSports) September 15, 2021

A two-time national champion and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Bowden spent time as a quarterback and running back for Samford (then known as Howard College) from 1949-1952. He returned in 1954 as an assistant coach before being named the head coach at South Georgia State College in 1956. Three years later he returned to Birmingham as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

“What Bobby Bowden has meant to Samford University is immeasurable,” Director of Athletics Martin Newton said. “He was always one of our university’s greatest ambassadors, and we are excited to be able to honor him with the naming of Bobby Bowden Field at Seibert Stadium. We are also honored that members of the Bowden family can be here for this special occasion. Their presence will make this day mean even more to our entire university.”

The renaming ceremony will take place during the Bulldogs’ Sept. 25 game against East Tennessee State University.