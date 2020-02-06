Samford baseball picked as SOCON preseason favorites

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Samford baseball team was picked as the SoCon favorite by the media, and the Bulldogs were picked to finish second by the league’s coaches when the SoCon released its preseason polls and All-SoCon teams Thursday.

Samford pitcher Zach Hester was named the SoCon’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Hester was joined on the first team preseason All-SoCon team by relief pitcher Carson Cupo, first baseman Sonny DiChiara and second baseman Brooks Carlson. Samford’s second team representatives were pitcher Jesse McCord and shortstop Taylor Garris.

In the media poll, Samford was followed by Wofford, Mercer, UNCG, ETSU, Furman, Western Carolina, VMI and The Citadel. In the coaches poll, Wofford was picked as the preseason favorite, with Samford coming in second. The Bulldogs were followed by Mercer, UNCG, ETSU, Western Carolina, Furman, VMI and The Citadel.

Hester ranked third in the SoCon in earned run average at 2.17 and second in opposing batting average at .216 last season. Hester shared the team lead in wins with a 7-4 mark, and he led the team with 83.0 innings pitched.

Cupo posted a 4-0 record with an impressive 2.04 ERA in 39.2 innings of work during the 2019 season. He recorded 45 strikeouts, while allowing just 11 walks. He held opposing batters to a .219 batting average.

As a freshman in 2019, DiChiara led the team and ranked second in the Southern Conference in home runs with 21, RBI with 55 and slugging percentage at .646. He batted .293 for the season.

Carlson led the team with a .345 batting average last season. He had a team-high 17 doubles, and also amassed two triples, six home runs and 41 RBI. He finished with a slugging percentage of .518.

McCord finished the 2019 season with a record of 6-1. He posted an ERA of 2.88 in 68.2 innings. He recorded 54 strikeouts last season.

Garris batted .257 with 12 doubles last season. He also had two triples, three home runs and he drove in 32 runs.

Samford will open the 2020 season by hosting a three-game series with UNC Asheville, Feb. 14-16. The teams are scheduled to play Friday at 4 p.m. Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Joe Lee Griffin Field.

2020 Preseason All-Southern Conference

Preseason Player of the Year

Justice Bigbie, Jr., Western Carolina

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Zach Hester, Sr., Samford

First Team

SP Zach Hester, Samford

SP Hayes Heinecke, Wofford

RP Carson Cupo, Samford

C Jackson Greer, ETSU

1B Sonny DiChiara, Samford

2B Brooks Carlson, Samford

SS Matty Brown, Wofford

3B Justice Bigbie, Western Carolina

OF Hudson Byorick, Wofford

OF Collin Davis, Wofford

OF Daylan Nanny, Western Carolina

DH Dax Roper, Furman

DH Le Bassett, Mercer

Second Team

SP Landon Knack, ETSU

SP Jesse McCord, Samford

RP Nathaniel Tate, ETSU

RP Rasesh Pandya, Wofford

C Luke Robinson, Western Carolina

1B Angelo DiSpigna, Mercer

2B John Dempsey, Wofford

SS RJ Yeager, Mercer

SS Taylor Garris, Samford

3B Caleb Webster, UNCG

OF Greg Hardison, UNCG

OF Mike Brown, Wofford

OF Collin Price, Mercer

DH Andrew Bullock, Western Carolina

2020 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Place Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Wofford (5) 60

2. Samford (3) 59

3. Mercer (1) 51

T4. UNCG 39

T4. ETSU 39

6. Western Carolina 28

T7. Furman 19

T7. VMI 19

9. The Citadel 10

2020 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Place Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Samford (11) 144

2. Wofford (4) 135

3. Mercer (2) 118

4. UNCG 99

5. ETSU 86

6. Furman 72

7. Western Carolina 55

8. VMI 34

9. The Citadel 22