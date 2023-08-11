BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford Athletics is set to hold its inaugural Fan Appreciation Day on Aug. 22.

According to Samford Athletics, the event will include a meet-and-greet with Bulldog student-athletes, a fall sports signing session, a football season ticket raffle and free food. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Samford quad.

All fans will have the chance to participate in interactive games and activities with student-athletes. There will be a Red Sea Student Section tailgate at the gathering with yard games and giveaways.

Food will start being served at 6 p.m., with a short presentation scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. highlighting Samford championship teams and fall sports programs. Following the ceremony, football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country student-athletes will take part in a signing session.

Fans intending on attending Fan Appreciation Day are encouraged to fill out an RSVP, which is available here. Those who would like more information on the event are asked to contact Samford Athletics Director of Marketing and Fan Engagement Katie Archer.