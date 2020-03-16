BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to multiple reports, Samford University has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Scott Padgett.
In six seasons, Padgett went 84-115 with the Bulldogs, including 10-23 in 2019. Padgett starred at Kentucky in the late ’90s, while earning first-team ALL SEC honors, and MVP of the SEC Tournement. Padgett was later a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
LATEST POSTS
- No plans to close Alabama restaurants and bars amid coronavirus ‘at this moment’
- Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declares State of Emergency for city
- REPORT: Scott Padgett out as Samford men’s basketball coach
- White House Easter Egg Roll canceled
- Don’t call 911 if you run out of toilet paper, police say