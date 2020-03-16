REPORT: Scott Padgett out as Samford men’s basketball coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to multiple reports, Samford University has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Scott Padgett.

Samford has parted ways with head coach Scott Padgett after six seasons, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 16, 2020

In six seasons, Padgett went 84-115 with the Bulldogs, including 10-23 in 2019. Padgett starred at Kentucky in the late ’90s, while earning first-team ALL SEC honors, and MVP of the SEC Tournement. Padgett was later a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz.

