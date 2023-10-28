HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns and Jay Stanton ran for two touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 37-7 on Saturday.

Heirs threw a 7-yard pass to Stanton for the game’s first score and Stanton ran it from the 6 with 2:06 left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead. Heirs threw scores of 43 and 9 yards, respectively, to Iaan Cousin and E. Jai Mason in the second quarter before Wilson Beaverstock closed the half with a 37-yard field goal as time expired to end the half for a 30-0 lead.

The Citadel got on the board when Graeson Underwood threw a 40-yard touchdown to Jay Graves-Billips with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

Stanton ran for 96 yards on 13 carries and Chandler Smith caught seven passes for 167 yards for Samford (5-4, 4-3 Southern Conference).

Underwood threw for 122 yards for The Citadel (0-8, 0-5).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football