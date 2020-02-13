1  of  14
Closings
ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS GREEN COUNTY SCHOOLS JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL- GADSDEN TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOL TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Change made to Samford’s home football schedule

Samford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Samford football team’s home game with Western Carolina for the 2020 season has been moved from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, the two schools announced Thursday.

Additionally, the change moves Samford’s open date for the 2020 season to Oct. 17. The changes were facilitated by the Southern Conference office and mutually agreed upon by both schools.

The Bulldogs will open the 2020 season, the sixth for head coach Chris Hatcher and his staff, with a home game against Tennessee Tech Thursday, Sept. 3 at Seibert Stadium. Game times and ticket information will be announced later.

2020 SAMFORD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE                          OPPONENT                           TIME/RESULT

Sept. 3 (Thurs.)          Tennessee Tech                     TBD

Sept. 12                       at Florida State                       TBD

Sept. 19                       at ETSU*                                 TBD

Sept. 26                      Wofford*                                 TBD

Oct. 3                          at Kennesaw State                 TBD

Oct. 10                        at Furman*                              TBD

Oct. 24                        Western Carolina*                 TBD

Oct. 31                         Mercer*                                  TBD

Nov. 7                         at The Citadel*                       TBD

Nov. 14                        VMI*                                       TBD

Nov. 21                        at Chattanooga*                     TBD

*-SoCon Game

All times Central and subject to change

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events