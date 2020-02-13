Change made to Samford’s home football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Samford football team’s home game with Western Carolina for the 2020 season has been moved from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, the two schools announced Thursday.

Additionally, the change moves Samford’s open date for the 2020 season to Oct. 17. The changes were facilitated by the Southern Conference office and mutually agreed upon by both schools.

The Bulldogs will open the 2020 season, the sixth for head coach Chris Hatcher and his staff, with a home game against Tennessee Tech Thursday, Sept. 3 at Seibert Stadium. Game times and ticket information will be announced later.

2020 SAMFORD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 3 (Thurs.) Tennessee Tech TBD

Sept. 12 at Florida State TBD

Sept. 19 at ETSU* TBD

Sept. 26 Wofford* TBD

Oct. 3 at Kennesaw State TBD

Oct. 10 at Furman* TBD

Oct. 24 Western Carolina* TBD

Oct. 31 Mercer* TBD

Nov. 7 at The Citadel* TBD

Nov. 14 VMI* TBD

Nov. 21 at Chattanooga* TBD

*-SoCon Game

All times Central and subject to change