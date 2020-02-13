Change made to Samford’s home football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Samford football team’s home game with Western Carolina for the 2020 season has been moved from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, the two schools announced Thursday.
Additionally, the change moves Samford’s open date for the 2020 season to Oct. 17. The changes were facilitated by the Southern Conference office and mutually agreed upon by both schools.
The Bulldogs will open the 2020 season, the sixth for head coach Chris Hatcher and his staff, with a home game against Tennessee Tech Thursday, Sept. 3 at Seibert Stadium. Game times and ticket information will be announced later.
2020 SAMFORD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 3 (Thurs.) Tennessee Tech TBD
Sept. 12 at Florida State TBD
Sept. 19 at ETSU* TBD
Sept. 26 Wofford* TBD
Oct. 3 at Kennesaw State TBD
Oct. 10 at Furman* TBD
Oct. 24 Western Carolina* TBD
Oct. 31 Mercer* TBD
Nov. 7 at The Citadel* TBD
Nov. 14 VMI* TBD
Nov. 21 at Chattanooga* TBD
*-SoCon Game
All times Central and subject to change