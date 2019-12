Pleasant Grove, AL (WIAT) — Pleasant Grove football is heading back to the Class 5A state title game for the first time since 2014. The Spartans (13-1, Class 5A, Region 4) will play defending 5A champ Clay-Central on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

CBS 42 spoke to Pleasant Grove head coach Darrell LeBeaux and Senior linebacker Rodney Groce, Jr. about the opportunity to bring a state title back home. Hear what they had to say in the video above.