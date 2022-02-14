BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — America’s past time can still be seen through baseball, more specific, at Rickwood Field in Birmingham.

Built in the spring of 1910 for only $70,000, Rickwood Field has stood the test of time. Not an active field, but a chance for baseball fans to go back in time momentarily as they step on the field that more than 130 baseball hall of famers walked on nightly.

For those who are unable to visit the historic field, the visuals can be scene through films like 2013’s “42” starring Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson and Tommy Lee Jones’ 1994 film “Cobb.”

Rickwood Field has been preserved and turned into a unique museum that families can enjoy when they visit the magic city. A chance to play catch on the field that birthed legends like Honus Wagner, Burlegiht Grimes, George Suttles, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, “Satchell” Paige, Willie Mays, and even “The Great Bambino,” Babe Ruth.

