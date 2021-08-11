New summer collegiate baseball team coming to Oxford in 2022

Oxford, Ala. (WIAT) — A new summer collegiate baseball league is coming to Oxford in 2022. This is through a partnership with the city of Oxford, the Sunbelt Baseball League and Ignite Sports.

The team will play on the signature field at Choccolocco Park. Their name will be the Choccolocco Monsters. The Monsters will be taking part in the Sunbelt Baseball League for the 2022 season that will run from June through August.

The Sunbelt League was established in 2005 and is partially funded by Major League Baseball. It gives prospective players in college a chance to extend their seasons with more games allowing them to gain valuable experience in their development.

Currently, the Sunbelt Baseball League is made up of nine teams including the Monsters. Team colors, uniforms, and logos will be unveiled at a later date.

Season tickets are already on sale. You can purchase by clicking here.

The team offices can be contacted for more information at 256-770-9062.

For the latest updates involving the team visit Bama Monsters on Facebook.