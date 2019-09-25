Multiple middle schools combine to make super football team at Jackson-Olin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This school year, the Jackson-Olin Mustangs combined the middle schools that feed into the high school to create one team.

With over 70 kids on the team, the middle school student-athletes have scored over 140 points in the last three games, holding their opponents to a combined score of 6 — shutting out Jones Valley and Carver.

The community, family and fans showed up with support. The parents seem to be on board with the new program.

Jackson-Olin High School football head coach Tim Vakakes said he is excited to see where this takes the program.

“The efforts great, the crowds great, the parents are great, everyone’s really excited right now and there’s a lot of talent in our community so this is just one way of keeping them together,” Vakakes said.

Tuesday, the Mustangs were able to make a few big plays, but that did not hold Phillips Academy. Phillips defeated Jackson-Olin 12-6.

The ability to combine the schools to create one team is beneficial for more than just creating a super team. All of the schools feed into Jackson-Olin, so it gives them a chance to play together, build chemistry and learn the game with the same teammates they will have in high school.

“We’re finally doing what a lot of other schools do,” Vakakes said.

Vakakes hopes this will continue to strengthen the Jackson-Olin program.