Mortimer Jordan cancels game against Gardendale due to COVID-19

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Mortimer Jordan High School has forfeited its game against Gardendale after multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was confirmed by Gardendale’s Facebook post Wednesday. As a result, Gardendale moves to a 7-2 record and Mortimer Jordan drops to 1-6.

Jefferson COunty Schools says Mortimer Jordan will also not play next week against Pinson Valley.

Fans who purchased tickets for the game can get a refund by clicking here.

No other information has been released at this time.

