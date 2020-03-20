Birmingham Legion FC sends positive message to community amid suspended season over COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the United Soccer League Championship season is suspended through at least May 10.
However, Birmingham Legion FC players and staff remain in town and are showing support to the community.
The club’s players compiled a video to help spread a positive message to those impacted by the virus.
