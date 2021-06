HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) -- Two suspects are in custody after allegedly stealing a victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase into Ensley.

At 2 a.m. Monday, the Hoover 911 center received a call reporting an armed robbery in the parking lot of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. According to the Hoover Police Department, the victim told dispatchers that two men on foot approached him and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.