BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 9 of the high school football season gets underway Thursday as some teams will be playing their final regular season game.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as Carver-Montgomery (8-1) hosts Pike Road (5-3). In 7A, Hoover (8-1) hits the road to face the defending state champion Thompson Warriors (7-2). Hale County (3-5) will travel to play Sipsey Valley (4-4) in a 4A matchup. And lastly, in 5A, Demopolis (8-1) will be at home Friday when they take on Greenville (1-7).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: