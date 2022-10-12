BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday and there are several exciting match-ups to look forward to.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Huntsville (4-3) hosts Sparkman (4-3). In 5A, Leeds (7-0) will be on the road, as they take on Moody (8-0). The Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind (6-1) faces the Mississippi School for the Deaf and Blind (2-5). Lastly, in 6A, Paul W. Bryant (1-7) take on Hillcrest (8-0).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: