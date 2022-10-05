BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we get closer to the end of the regular season.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 3A region as Gordo (6-1) hosts Fayette County (6-0). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (6-1) will host the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-1) at the Met. In 5A, Ramsay (5-2) is set to face John Carroll Catholic (1-5). Lastly, in 4A, Montgomery Catholic (7-0) looks to remain undefeated as they host Bullock County (3-4).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: