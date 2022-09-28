BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday as some teams are hoping to make a run to sneak into the playoffs.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is a 4A showdown between St. Michael Catholic (3-3) and Orange Beach (3-1). In 7A, Auburn (6-0) is set to host the Opelika Bulldogs (4-2). A Tuscaloosa match-up is scheduled for Friday in the 6A region as the Hillcrest Patriots (6-0) take on the Central Falcons (1-5). And lastly, in the 3A region, Carbon Hill (0-5) will host Gordo (5-1).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: