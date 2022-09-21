BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 5 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we are officially at the halfway point of the regular season.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is a match-up between a 3A and 4A school as Piedmont (3-1) hosts Anniston (5-0). The defending champions in 7A, the Thompson Warriors (3-2) are set to host the defending 6A champs, the Clay-Chalkville Cougars (5-0). And lastly, a former 7A team now in 6A, Mountain Brook (5-0) will be at home Friday when they take on Hoover (4-1).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: