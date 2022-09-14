BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 4 of high school football kicks off Thursday as some teams are reaching the halfway-point of the regular season.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Auburn (4-0) travels to face Lee-Montgomery (0-3). In the 5A region, Fairfield (0-4) will look for its first win on the road against Ramsay (3-1). In 6A, someone will be walking away with their first loss of the season as Clay-Chalkville (4-0) will host Center Point (4-0).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: