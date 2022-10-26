BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 10 has arrived, meaning, we have officially reached the final week of the high school football regular season.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as Hueytown (6-3) will be on the road against Gardendale (7-2). The Auburn Tigers (8-1) will host Smiths Station (1-8). In a showdown between 4A and 5A, Dora (6-3) will be at home when they play St. Clair County (0-9). And lastly, the 2A Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (7-2) will face the 4A Holt Ironmen (0-9).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: