Vestavia Hills football wants to make Buddy Anderson’s final season a special one

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WIAT) – 2020 will not be a normal high school football season because of the coronavirus pandemic. At Vestavia Hills high school, this football season will be different for another reason. It will be head coach Buddy Anderson’s last one on the sidelines.

The hall of fame coach announced earlier this summer that he would be retiring after the upcoming season. Anderson has been with Vestavia Hills football since 1972. He started as an assistant coach before being named the head coach six years later in 1978.

Since then, Anderson has a 342-154 record during his 42 seasons with the Rebels, making him the state’s winningest active coach. Anderson led the Rebels to state championships in 1980 and 1998. He is one of just six coaches in the school’s history.

Summer practice is already underway at Vestavia Hills for the upcoming 2020 season. The Rebels finished last season 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the tough Class 7A, Region 3. They fell in the playoffs to James Clemens.