One team in the 7A could be seen as a sleeping giant. Spain Park football has so much great history and so much talent. Lately they haven’t been showing it. Maybe all they need is a new coach. Longtime Jackson Olin coach Tim Vakakes is now the head man for the Jags and he is preaching one thing; toughness.

“First, you will see a team that plays hard and with a lot of passion,” said Vakakes. “We want to play tough and play for four quarters. Whether we win or not we will find out. It will not be because these guys are getting pushed around.”

Spain Park opens the season Friday at home against Calera.