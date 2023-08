HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s year two for head coach Tim Vakakes and the Spain Park Jaguars look to have a better season than last year.

The Jags finished last season 3-7 and open up the 2023 season on the road against Calera. Spain Park has had four straight losing seasons and this year’s schedule is packed with Hoover, Thompson, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt Trussville. This year it’s all about maintaining the confidence to be successful.

