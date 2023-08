COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Wildcats missed the playoffs in 2022 after finishing with a 4-6 record.

In 2023, the Wildcats are returning with a little more experience. Shelby County head coach Zeb Ellison hopes the exposure will have his program better prepared for the upcoming campaign.

Shelby County opens the season Aug. 25 at West Blocton.

