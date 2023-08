PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pinson Valley Indians are welcoming a new head coach for the 2023 campaign.

Gentrell Eatman is the new man in charge. Last season, the Indians finished 6-4 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Eatman said he has high expectations for his program.

Pinson Valley opens up the season versus Florence on Aug. 25.

