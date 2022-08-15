Expectations are enormous at Pelham. They got their first taste of a regional championship two years ago for the first time in a while. Last year was a little more disappointing at 7-4. But the new coach Mike Vickery coming over from Northridge says this team has one goal.

“Our only goal is to win a region championship,” said Vickery. In tournament football, when playoffs start, you position yourself for the best scenario moving forward, so that is always our goal. And to be in the playoffs is the second part of that equation.”

Pelham opens the season this Friday at home against Jackson Olin