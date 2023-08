PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham begins its season August 25 on the road against Jackson-Olin in year two for head coach Mike Vickery.

The Panthers are in a tough region which features Briarwood, Calera, Helena and Homewood. The Panthers finished last season 6-6 and lost in the playoffs to St. Pauls.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.