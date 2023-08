BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parker Thundering Hurd has won a playoff game in each of the past three seasons.

The playoff victories started when Frank Warren became the Thundering Herd’s head coach. The players who were freshman when Warren took over the helm are now seniors, and he seemingly can’t hide his excitement on what he thinks his program can do in 2023.

Parker opens its campaign against Fairfield on Aug. 25.

