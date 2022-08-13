BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Oak Mountain is gearing up for 2022 after finishing 7-5 last season. Eagles’ head coach Tyler Crane says his team will find success this year if they can get throw the first punch.



“I think that’s the one thing we have to make sure we do this year is start fast. We can’t get behind in games. Sometimes last year we did a little bit of that, not starting fast and being a second half team and stuff like that, so I think this year we need to focus on let’s start fast, finish fast and see where we can go,” Crane said.

Oak Mountain opens the season with Northridge on Friday.