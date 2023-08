BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oak Mountain Eagles enter the 2023 campaign with a new head coach after finishing 3-7 last season.

Shane McComb spent the last seven years as a head coach in southern California and led his program to six league titles. The Eagles have 17 seniors buying into the new system.

Oak Mountain will kick off the McComb era Aug. 25 at Northridge.

