MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Coach Holmes can’t wait for his Yellow Jackets to hit the field this season. Establishing its culture is the key for this teams success.

“This year, we’re kind of transitioning to our standard and making sure everyone understands expectations and what we’re trying to do. Last year was about trust, getting the culture right. I think everybody that’s a part of our program right now is doing what they’re supposed to do,” said coach Holmes.

Yellow Jackets begin their season Friday night at Oxford.