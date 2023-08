LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Green Wave is prepping for its season-opener Friday against Mortimer Jordan.

In 2022, Leeds head coach Jerry Hood saw his program fall in the Class 5A playoff to eventual state champion Ramsay. Connor Nelson will be the new starting quarterback under center for the Green Wave.

Yet, it’s the defense that many say will carry Leeds deep into the postseason in 2023, as they have a strong core of linebackers.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.