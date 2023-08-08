BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Huffman Vikings have a young team coming into the 2023 season, but they look forward to getting on the field.

“We opted into having fall camp a week early because we didn’t have spring training. We’re going to be young this year, we got a lot of young talent, and we’re definitely looking forward to it with the work we’ve been putting in. Really with the mindset we have been trying to instill in the guys is being a great teammate, playing for a high purpose, just really being consistent with our approach and what we’re trying to do and accomplish,” said head coach Rodney Bivins.

The Vikings begin their season August 24 against Minor.