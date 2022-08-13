HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Coach Patterson always has a gritty group of guys out there with high expectations. As region champs last year, they know what it’s like to have success, but it’s all about bring home that blue map.

“I expect a lot like I said, we have high expectations all around, but we talked about winning our region before, that takes care of itself, getting in the playoffs. But these guys have had a real good approach, they haven’t played real tight with all the expectations,” Patterson said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, so I have really high expectations for this group.”

Hueytown opens up its season Aug. 19 against Ramsay.