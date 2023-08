HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover is no stranger to the spotlight.

Though the Bucs hired Wade Waldrop as their new head coach in 2022, they kept their winning tradition alive. They won 11 games in a row last season, but Thompson was not ready to give up the throne as the dominate program in Class 7A.

Waldrop is reminding his players to play to the program’s standards. Hoover commences its 2023 campaign Aug. 25 against Auburn.

