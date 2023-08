HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Huskies have their eyes set on their first region championship since 2021.

Helena is set to face Homewood, Pelham, Calera and Vestavia Hills in 2023. Helena head coach Richie Busby said there are two quarterbacks who are battling it out in fall camp for the starting spot.

The Huskies will kick off their season against Chelsea on Aug. 24.

