PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Clay-Chalkville Cougars are one of the most respected programs in Alabama and have the chance to shine in front of the nation in 2023.

Clay-Chalkville has been a powerhouse in Class 6A for years but lost to Parker last season in the playoffs. The only other defeat it sustained in 2022 was against eventual Class 7A state champion Thompson. The programs will meet again Sept. 29 on national TV.

The Cougars will open their campaign Aug. 25 at Briarwood Christian.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.