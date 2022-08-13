CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chelsea Hornets are coming off a 4-7 season, hoping to turn things around in 2022. There are several changes for Chelsea this year; bumping up a class to 7A, and the Hornets are taking the field with new head coach Todd Cassity, who’s setting the tone out of the gate.

“We’re looking at it as a positive, we’re taking it as a positive, we’re going to get to play the best in the state, and it allows us to hopefully play better,” Cassity said. “You’ve got to live up to the competition. I think that’s going to help our guys so much.”

The Chelsea Hornets open the season with Helena on Thursday.